Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up 2.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.07% of Open Text worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Open Text by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $6,583,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 517,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

