Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 538,032 shares.The stock last traded at $48.74 and had previously closed at $48.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Get Open Text alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 33.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Open Text by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 455,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.