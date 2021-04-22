Ophectra Real Estate and Investments (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 7,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 116,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat.

