Opium (OPIUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.80 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $32.80 million and $76.13 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00014378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

