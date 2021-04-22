Optec International (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 15,345,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 28,211,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Optec International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPTI)

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

