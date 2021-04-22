Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 47.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.21.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 136,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910,227. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

