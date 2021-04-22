OracleChain Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $559,558.03 and $78,062.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00064619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00269721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.23 or 0.01060624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00685107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,042.22 or 1.00268638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.