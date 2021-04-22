Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €11.00 ($12.94) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORA. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

ORA stock opened at €10.48 ($12.33) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.95. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

