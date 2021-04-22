ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,212 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ORBCOMM worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORBC. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

