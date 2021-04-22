Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $863,216.69 and $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,359.93 or 0.99868650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00035097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.36 or 0.00496429 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.52 or 0.00954006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.30 or 0.00358733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004222 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.