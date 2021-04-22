Orbitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $943,650.15 and $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,247.47 or 1.00361083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.94 or 0.00554900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.32 or 0.01045878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.82 or 0.00382629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00146288 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004165 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

