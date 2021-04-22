Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.90 million, a PE ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

