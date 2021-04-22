Orchid One Day Volume Tops $38.51 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $218.74 million and approximately $38.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00710525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.23 or 0.08516595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048805 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

