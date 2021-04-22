Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 8,039 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 26.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

V stock opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.92 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

