Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Exelon worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after buying an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

