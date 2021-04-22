Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,001 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.35. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.39.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

