Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 4,181 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.90 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

