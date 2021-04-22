Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $269.85 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

