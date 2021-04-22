Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $117,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVDA stock opened at $614.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $275.40 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

