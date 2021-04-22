Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.