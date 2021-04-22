Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

