Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $31.91 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $811.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

