Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $36.26 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $397.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $262,916,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

