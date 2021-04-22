Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $36.87 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 133,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 166.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 311,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,381 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE MO opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

