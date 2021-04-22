Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $41.02 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $244.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.30 and a 1-year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

