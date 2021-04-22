Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $42.15 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.29.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

