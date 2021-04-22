Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $72.70 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $383.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $380.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

