Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $230.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

