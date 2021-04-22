Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,497 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $62,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.