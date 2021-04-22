Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

COST stock opened at $374.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

