Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 113,292 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

