Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,465 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.24.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,869.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.