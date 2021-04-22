Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 5,519 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $30,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in HP by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

