Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 9,613 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,042 shares of company stock worth $20,060,476 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

