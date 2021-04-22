Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

