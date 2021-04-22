Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

