Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $144.87 and a 1-year high of $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

