Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,324 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Cigna by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 35,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,165 shares of company stock worth $45,623,450 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $253.00 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $256.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

