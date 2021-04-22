Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading Down 2%

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 95,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 282,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORE shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$309.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.79.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson acquired 200,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,936,295.26. Also, Director Patrick Downey purchased 41,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,554,300. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,500 shares of company stock worth $264,985 in the last three months.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

