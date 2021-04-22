Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading Down 2%

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 95,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 282,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORE shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$309.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.79.
In other news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson acquired 200,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,936,295.26. Also, Director Patrick Downey purchased 41,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,554,300. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,500 shares of company stock worth $264,985 in the last three months.
Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
