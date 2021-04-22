Origo Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Origo has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $1.85 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00710525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.23 or 0.08516595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048805 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

