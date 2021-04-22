Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $155.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.72 million. Orion Group reported sales of $166.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $697.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.98 million to $730.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $744.95 million, with estimates ranging from $738.39 million to $751.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

ORN opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.