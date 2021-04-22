Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.51. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $10,272,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

