Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $46,037.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.00 or 0.01034420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00683514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,613.33 or 0.99810881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

