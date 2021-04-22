Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 138,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

