Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $258.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. purchased 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,321.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.