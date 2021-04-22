OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY21 guidance at $5.00-5.35 EPS and its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance at 5.00-5.35 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $100.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.