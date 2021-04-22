OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $24.36 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, OST has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and $1.78 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00071833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00737974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08053207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00049632 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

