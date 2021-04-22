Ouroboros Reaches Market Cap of $100,180.89 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $100,180.89 and $7,461.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00271067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00941705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00647384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,379.20 or 0.98928997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

