Overstock.com (OSTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Overstock.com to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSTK opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. Overstock.com has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

