OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0001

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 49.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $428.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077711 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.